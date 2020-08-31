The early-morning attack happened on North Clinton Avenue, Rochester police say

A man is recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Rochester.

The attack happened just before 1:30 a.m. today on North Clinton Avenue near Upper Falls Boulevard.

Police said they found the 44-year-old man at a nearby Tops parking lot after someone took him there in the back of a truck.

An ambulance picked him up from the parking lot, bringing him to the hospital. Officers said they had to bring in extra help because of the large crowd at the scene.