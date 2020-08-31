The New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts, announced its fourth Western New York Choreographers’ Initiative.

The program provides professional development for choreographers living in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

The WNY Choreographers’ Initiative is designed to help resident choreographers develop their skills by providing them with resources that are generally unavailable or unaffordable. These include at least 24 hours of creative time, professional dancers, the guidance of a mentor chosen by the artist and a $2,500 stipend.

The exact design of the project will depend on COVID-19 health recommendations at the time of the project. Two choreographers will be selected for the award in 2021.

“This initiative is open to choreographers working in all dance genres,” coordinator Lois Welk said. “Each project is basically a mini-residency, designed to fit the specific needs of each artist. In 2020, the artists were doubly challenged to reinvestigate their choreographic habits — first by the mentor and then by COVID-19.”

Email loisapril9@gmail.com or visit danceforce.org for information.