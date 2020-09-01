West Bloomfield Congregational Church, United Church of Christ is holding its annual Carrot Auction online through Sept. 13. An auction kick-off is scheduled for Sept. 5 via Zoom.

Available items include antiques, gift certificates, music lessons, a ride in an Alaskan bush plane, gift baskets, wine, homemade pies and cookies, house cleaning, clutter busting, sports collectibles, lawn mowing, tutoring, and yoga.

Payment is accepted through the PayPal link on the auction website. Proceeds will benefit the church’s operational and mission expenses.

Visit 32auctions.com/WBUCC2020 to participate.