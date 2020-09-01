The BOCES 2 Center for Workforce Development is offering five new culinary classes starting in September: “Preserving WNY’s Bounty,” “Soups On,” “Freezer Meals,” “Cooking Basics” and “Kids in the Kitchen” for ages 8-15.

All classes are taught at the BOCES 2 WEMOCO Career and Technical Education Center, 3589 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport. Class sizes are limited.

Guidelines on individual health assessments, physical distancing, regular disinfecting and the wearing of masks have been established. Visit monroe2cwd.edu/course-catalog for information.