Freddie Mac announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards, which annually salutes clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible mortgages.

ESL Federal Credit Union earned awards for greatest volume in a specific community and education to customers. In 2019, ESL provided more than 200 Home Possible mortgage loans totaling $24 million.

“ESL is honored to be recognized by Freddie Mac as a top performer for our efforts supporting homeownership for low- and moderate-income members, first-time homebuyers, and underserved communities,” said Tony Holmes, vice president/director, mortgage lending. “The Home Possible mortgage program is a perfect match for our efforts to improve access to homeownership throughout Greater Rochester.”