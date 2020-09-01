The Federal Aviation Administration announced more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories, including Greater Rochester International Airport.

ROC Airport will receive $5,675,921 to extend the taxiway and taxiway lighting.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.