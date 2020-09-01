The Route 96/ Lynaugh Road roundabout project was stopped to make "design modifications," according to the DOT.

Responding to an inquiry from Messenger Post Media, the DOT issued the following statement late Tuesday night regarding the suspended Route 96/ Lynaugh Road roundabout project:

“The New York State Department of Transportation is working to implement design modifications to the roundabout under construction at Route 96 and Lynaugh Road in Victor to ensure it can accommodate larger vehicles and meets all standards required. We expect the roundabout will open next month and we will continue to communicate with town and school officials on any proposed changes to the construction schedule.”

Work was shut down last week on the project.

Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren earlier on Tuesday said an email update from DOT stated it planned “to give a revised timeline within the next 24-to-48 hours.”

Marren said he is disappointed. The project had been ahead of its scheduled completion, expected by the end of September. The intersection of Route 96 and Lynaugh Road was to be opened back up by this Labor Day weekend.

Messages were left with the DOT for more information.

Ontario County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Wright said he didn’t have additional information. “Unfortunately, this is delayed,” he said. “But they have got to get it right.”

Wright said COVID-19 has affected timelines on county projects including the roundabout under construction at County Road 28 in Shortsville. That project fell behind schedule but should be completed this fall. Wright said concrete has been in short supply. The pandemic has caused stops and starts of projects in many places, with shortages of manpower and some supplies, Wright said.

The latest DOT travel advisory Tuesday, for the Route 96/ Lynaugh Road intersection in Victor, posted July 16, stated the “intersection was expected to be closed for about six weeks in order to complete the construction of the new roundabout, slightly northeast of the existing intersection, and tie-in the approach roadways.”

Detours use Route 444, County Road 41 (Boughton Hill Road) and Route 332.

The DOT stated that “Lynaugh Road will also be realigned to improve the flow of traffic and reduce the grade of the roadway. A new closed drainage system will be installed at the intersection along with new sidewalks, retaining walls, lighting, landscaping and signage.

All construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change.”