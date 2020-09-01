Showers and thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday, but the day won't be a total washout

Some sunshine and some clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday.

Most of the day will be dry although a shower is possible. Temperatures should land around 80 degrees and more humidity is expected this afternoon.

There will be a full moon tonight with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes tomorrow. It won't be a washout but be prepared for a few rounds of rain. It will be rather humid on Wednesday as well.

Drier weather returns late in the week into the start of the holiday weekend; however, some rain and thunder are possible on Labor Day.