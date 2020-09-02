Programming at Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington continues to evolve as the state’s rules for COVID-19 social distancing change.

The “Live at Lunchtime” concert series, previously open to the public, now is an opportunity for musicians to bring their talent to students as teaching artists one Friday each month starting in September. The public is invited to view via Zoom.

Classical musicians and Rochester music teachers Emily Hutchinson and Olivia Bradstreet will present a musical journey to late 19th- and early 20th-century France on Sept. 18. Featured works are Chopin’s “Nocturne in E-flat” and Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.”

On Oct. 9, Paul and Mary Lou Stark will introduce various bluegrass tunes on electric guitar, accordion, piano, tympani and spoons. The Starks have played music together for 61 years. Starkey’s Country Bunch includes John Appleby, Bernie Deland and Carol Creswell.

Cobblestone music teacher Adam Surasky will combine his skills with Drew Bellavia on Nov. 13. Bellavia is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter, and has performed and recorded with upstate New York acts such 3rd Rail, The Buddhahood, Velveteen Fox, Brian Lindsay and Chris Beard.

Cobblestone teacher Nathan Davenport will present secular and sacred holiday music on Dec. 11. He will highlight the guitar as a solo instrument using arrangements so the melody, bass and harmonic content are intertwined without the need of other players.

Call (585) 398-0220 or email vanessa@cobblestoneartscenter.com for a Zoom invitation.