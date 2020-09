The three people in a home on Ashwood Drive woke up to the smoke alarm going off, fire crews said.

A Rochester family narrowly escaped a house fire on Ashwood Drive, off North Goodman Street, around 12:15 a.m. today.

Crews said the family woke up to the smoke alarm going off and had very little time to get out. All three made it out safely.

The home sustained a lot of damage, though fire crews didn't say if it's a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.