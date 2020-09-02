Summit FCU announces promotions

The Summit Federal Credit Union recently announced the following promotions.

Cody Seward was promoted to operations manager. He previously served as training coordinator.

Trisha Wilson was promoted to manager of the Greece Branch. She previously managed the Main/Winton Branch.

Local students win Taco Bell scholarships

Crew members Julia Ferris at the Dewey Avenue Taco Bell, and Sam Sevor at the Brockport Taco Bell recently won $1,000 scholarships from Hospitality Restaurant Group.

Ferris is a sophomore at Daemen College and is in the physician assistant program, which allows students to earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years. Over the next year, Ferris plans on becoming an emergency medical technician to volunteer in the community.

Sevor is a freshman at Ithaca College, where he majors in radio and TV with a minor in theater. He acts in local theater productions, most recently as Emmett in “Legally Blonde” and Johnny in “American Idiot.”