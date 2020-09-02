Rochester painter Phyllis Bruce Ely is showing her work throughout September at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St.

Bryce Ely is known for her contemporary landscape paintings in oil and wax-based media inspired by the land, sky and waters of upstate New York, including Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes.

“Her work hovers right on the cusp between representation and abstraction,” wrote author, blogger and painter David Dorsey, of Pittsford. “It’s always a distillation of a landscape, often involving swirling or falling water … She makes you imagine more than she requires herself to show, which is the magic of painting at its best.”

Her work was exhibited previously in solo and group shows in the U.S. and Canada, and is included in public and private collections.

Among her awards was the 2019 International Encaustic Artists Project Grant to refine her “unplugged” encaustic plein air wax painting process connecting her love of painting outdoors with her work in hot wax, which typically requires electricity.

Bryce Ely works from her studio at The Hungerford in Rochester, and is a past instructor in plein air, drawing and painting at the Memorial Art Gallery. She is represented by the Oxford Gallery and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Pittsford Fine Art is a cooperative gallery created and shown by local artists. Its permanent collection features work by the gallery’s 11 charter members. It highlights guest artists each month, including past guests Kevin Feary, Judy Soprano and Suzi Zefting-Kuhn.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.