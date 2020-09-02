Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to take part in the Canalway Challenge this fall, tracing history and tracking miles along the state’s canals and Canalway Trail.

The Canalway Challenge is free, and registration is open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants set their own mileage goal and walk, run, cycle or paddle to achieve it.

New this fall, participants are encouraged to take up a quest to discover food and beverages, historic sites, parks, and communities, as well as discover what’s Hot on the Trail while completing the Canalway Challenge.

“Hot on the Trail adds a new element of discovery to the Canalway Challenge, while also supporting small businesses and attractions that have suffered from reduced visitation during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “It’s a win-win for both visitors, and for small businesses and attractions that have reopened with safety protocols in place.”

From now through the end of October, Hot on the Trail participants are encouraged to visit sites in nine categories: food and beverage, museums and historic sites, nature preserves, state and national parks, canal structures, and communities. Those who list their favorite sites in each category will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the New York State Canal Store.

Visit eriecanalway.org/explore/challenge for information.