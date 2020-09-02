Lots of reading, creating and imagining happened outside the Mendon Public Library through its summer reading program centered around this year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story.”

The summer reading program looked a lot different this year due to the pandemic. Library patrons still participated in reading and creating, but gone were the specially planned programs that attracted crowds in the past. Instead, readers of all ages participated in special challenges that encouraged self-guided exploration in moving, creating, writing, producing, cooking and crafts.

Children ages 10 and younger who checked out books each week were rewarded with a lanyard and prize buttons, all fantasy- and fairy tale-themed. Kids also could participate in the reading program by completing a reading log and earning a book to keep.

Teens submitted book reviews, and winners Rachael Garvey and Macy Letendre took home a $25 Visa gift card.

Lynn Albright won the prize for the adult book review drawing, a $50 gift card to HFMP/MMMP.

Patrons of all ages were encouraged to participate in the summer reading program challenge board. Library staff curated various Take-and-Make crafts, cooking, moving and other creative endeavors. Prizes were awarded randomly each week, including unicorn masks, museum passes and a karaoke machine.

The library distributed nearly 800 buttons and 350 Take-and-Make crafts, and received 33 reading logs representing 520 books and 18,701 minutes (over 300 hours) of reading.

Tiffany Leader, a library student at St. John Fisher College, offered online program options for kids. Honeoye Falls-Lima teens Ellie Fairchild and Ivy Yates presented virtual programs ranging from brain teasers to slime.

This year’s volunteers included Ellie Fairchild, Abby Garvey, Rachael Garvey, Tiffany Leader, Cathy Rawlins, Pat Seischab, Summer Sonricker, Ava Stern and Ivy Yates. Next year’s program is themed “Tails and Tales,” focused on animals in stories.