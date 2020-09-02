The Zoghlin Group PLLC congratulates senior partner Mindy Zoghlin for her inclusion on Super Lawyers’ list of Top Attorneys for 2020. She was recognized as a top-rated land use and zoning attorney in Rochester for the third year in a row.

The firm also congratulates partners Bridget O’Toole and Benjamin Wisniewski, and senior associate attorney Jacob Zoghlin for their inclusion on the list of Rising Stars for 2020.

O’Toole was recognized as a top-rated environmental litigation attorney, Wisniewski was named a top-rated energy and natural resources attorney ,and Jacob Zoghlin was named a top-rated land use and zoning attorney.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.