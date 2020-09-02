UR Medicine Thompson Health is partnering with UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance, 7670 Omnitech Place, Victor, for expanded inpatient and outpatient orthopaedic care at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Orthopaedics & Physical Performance increased its presence in Canandaigua and Victor this year, handling all emergency room orthopaedic care at Thompson. Its team will start performing surgery at Thompson most days each week.

“These physicians and surgeons have achieved the highest level of training possible within our field, and have been specifically recruited by the university to provide our region with the latest techniques, surgical innovations and superior patient-centered care,” said Paul Rubery, chairman of the University of Rochester Department of Orthopaedics.

The Victor office offers on-site X-ray and rehabilitation services provided by Thompson Hospital. Advanced imaging and surgeries are performed at Thompson and a Canandaigua office is planned in the near future.

The surgeons’ specialties include arthritis in major joints; orthopaedic trauma; sports medicine; hand, shoulder and elbow care; and complex foot and ankle care. There are eight surgeons, one sports medicine physician and two physician assistants: Drs. Rishi Balkissoon, David Ciufo, John Ginnetti, Kyle Judd, Nathan Kaplan, Susan McDowell, Peter Obourn, Marc O’Donnell and Sandeep Soin, and PAs Kevin Bentley and Nicholas Cinquino.

Call (585) 275-5321 to schedule an appointment or visit urmc.rochester.edu/orthopaedics/team.cfm for information.