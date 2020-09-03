Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Matthew Fedczuk, of Newark; Ashley Orlandini, of Ontario; Charlotte Hedges, of Palmyra; Jordan Cohan, of Walworth; and Leanna Hess, Ryan Tremmel and Samantha Zimmerman, of Williamson, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.

Talya Scott, of Ontario, and Aurora Hager and Liberty Hager, of Palmyra, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.