Finger Lakes Health will offer walk-in screening mammograms in Geneva and Penn Yan starting this month.

In Geneva, screenings will run from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. on the second Mondays of the month starting Sept. 14 in Women’s Health Services, 200 North St., Suite 303, in the Medical Office Building next to Geneva General Hospital.

In Penn Yan, screenings will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of the month starting Sept. 16 in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St.

Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening. Uninsured patients can call 877-803-8070 to see if they are eligible for a free screening.

For information, call 315-787-4400 for Geneva or 315-531-2544 for Penn Yan.