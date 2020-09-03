All in all, a great stretch of late summer weather on the way.

First, nce weather is ahead for today.

It will be warm and less humid this afternoon. A cold front will move through tonight between midnight and 2 a.m. with a shower. Following this front, there is some nice weather ahead for Friday into the weekend.

It'll be cool to start the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning. It will reach into the 70s for the afternoon with some sunshine.

More fair weather is in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures closer to 80.

Good news for Labor Day, the latest trends are bringing drier weather for the holiday.

