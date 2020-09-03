The Midlakes National Elementary Society recently held an on-campus luminary ceremony to celebrate former cancer patients, support caregivers, and remember loved ones and friends affected by cancer for the American Cancer Society during its Geneva Relay for Life.

About 60 vehicles came to Midlakes Elementary School to view 300 student-decorated luminaries stretching along the main bus loop. Each luminary was adorned with messages of sympathy, remorse and celebration. One read, “HONK If U R A Survivor.”

“So many people can relate to this,” said Camryn Mattoon, a member of NEHS who is entering seventh grade. “We get to honor them and pay a tribute to them and show everyone how important it is to raise money for cancer."

Mattoon turned to social media to help raise donations instead of going door-to-door due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite social distancing restrictions, Midlakes students were able to raise about $4,000 this year.

The group received a 2019 Platinum Award for raising approximately $7,400, one of the highest totals of any group participating in the Geneva Relay for Life.

“We have chosen to be a part of these relays because of the opportunity for community involvement and service,” said Heather Bradley, an adviser of NEHS with Erin Altman. “The Midlakes NEHS has earned a wonderful reputation over the years. They have represented our Midlakes schools well and made our community proud.”

Wynnie Archer, one of the students at the luminary ceremony, lost a family member to cancer several years ago. She helped set up several of the luminaries at the elementary school.

“I think it's good for people to realize how much cancer impacts everybody,” she said.

In addition to Archer and Mattoon, the ceremony was organized by NEHS members Mattea Brodman, Carter Casper, Pippa Davis, Brooke Faust, Ali Galligher, Claire Givens, Jamie Lawson, Jake Middlebrook, Lexi Murphy, Stuart Quku, Isabella Schutt, Olivia St. Pierre, Maya Stevenson and Eden Trzeciak.