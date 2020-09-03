St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St., Pittsford, will hold its 50th anniversary corn sale on Sept. 12-13 in support of St. Damien Pediatric Hospital in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

Corn planted by Powers Farm will be harvested within hours of the sale. Bags will be sold by the half-dozen for $5 from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13.

All COVID precautions will be observed, including masks, gloves, sanitizers and distancing. Shoppers need to bring an exact amount of money, as no change can be given, and use the driveway via Main Street.

St. Damien Hospital provides medical care to 90,000 patients annually. It provides services on a sliding scale and is the only children’s hospital in Haiti that treats childhood cancer.

Visit stlouischurch.org or saintdamienhospital.nph.org for information.