Rochester's mayor blames state law for the lack of disclosure, but that law says nothing about alerting the public

It's been 164 days since Daniel Prude lay naked in the falling snow on Jefferson Avenue, restrained by several Rochester police officers until he stopped breathing.

What took so long for the case to become public?

Mayor Lovely Warren said Wednesday that state law prevented the city from notifying the community of the incident, including Prude's death seven days after his encounter with police. That position, however, is not supported by the text of the law she referenced, or by the city's past practice.

"I want everyone to understand and be very clear that at no point in time did we feel this was something we wanted not to disclose," Warren said. "This is not something that’s in our wheelhouse, in our control, at this moment in time.

"Had it been, then for me, this would be something we would have talked about months ago. Unfortunately I can’t because of what my law department is telling me I have to adhere to, and that’s the executive order and the attorney general’s investigation."

The executive order to which Warren referred, Executive Order 147, was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2015 after a Staten Island grand jury declined to indict the officer who killed Eric Garner.

The order provides that any death caused by police will be investigated by the state attorney general rather than local authorities. As Warren said, it "precludes (the city) from getting involved."

But the order says nothing about alerting media and the public about a death. In fact, it says almost nothing at all about local authorities, focusing instead on the scope of the attorney general.

A city spokesman did not provide any further details on the guidance Warren said she had received from lawyers regarding Executive Order 147.

The case became public Wednesday only after Daniel Prude's family released the video and documentation it had obtained in preparation for a civil lawsuit.

Attorney General Letitia James is investigating Prude's death but has issued no determination. Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary said he launched two investigations, one criminal and one internal, on March 23, but that those have been put on hold in deference to James' investigation.

"I know there’s rhetoric out there that this is a cover-up," he said. "This is not a cover-up. … From day one we have been in conversation with the investigative authorities."

The question is whether an implied prohibition against "getting involved" necessitates keeping the public in the dark altogether.

There is no rule that a law enforcement agency must issue a public statement related to deaths, including those involving people in custody. It does not typically do so, for example, when a person dies of a drug overdose after police arrive, or when a person dies by suicide.

Nonetheless, RPD and other local law enforcement agencies have disclosed details of incidents where officers killed people on several occasions since the order went into effect in 2015.

In October 2018, for instance, the city released the names of 13 officers involved in the killing of 39-year-old Terrell Blake during a wild midday shootout in northeast Rochester.

The key difference in Prude's case seems to be that no one outside his family and city and law enforcement administration knew he had died.

Police body camera video provided by Prude's attorneys shows no passersby at 3:30 a.m. on a cold, snowy Monday morning. There were no gunshots to rouse sleeping neighbors. No journalists overheard discussion of the incident on the police scanner and asked for further information.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, who ran against Warren in the last mayoral election, said she "deliberately kept this tragedy secret — and lied to us about why."

Warren, Singletary and Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo have all proclaimed in the last several months, as Minneapolis and other cities have been riven by police violence, that Rochester is "light years ahead" in police-community relations, in Warren's words.

They already knew about Prude's death then, though the public did not.

Warren on Wednesday cited the beating of Gregory Pate and the death of Trevyan Rowe as instances where she did not hesitate in speaking publicly about wrongdoing by city officials.

When it comes to Daniel Prude, though, she could only promise: "We are going to do everything we can to ensure the truth comes out."