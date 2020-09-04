As summer turns to autumn, Genesee Country Village & Museum has an array of programs on offer through Oct. 12.

The Antique Show was rescheduled to September this year. The Historic Village and grounds are open and in full swing with spaces to explore and enjoy the early autumn season.

On Sept. 26, visitors can peruse the collections of more than 30 dealers from western New York, and see antiques in their natural surroundings as part of the museum’s collection throughout the historic houses and Wehle Gallery.

The Preview Party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 will feature local wine, the museum’s historic ales and a look at the antiques for sale. Tickets include museum admission on Sept. 26, which allows guests entry to the Antique Show, museum grounds, Historic Village and gallery.

This year’s Agricultural Fair will be held Oct. 3-4. In the tradition of a classic county fair, the museum will have entertainers, vendors, animal exhibits and cooking demonstrations spread across the Historic Village. Punch and Judy, sheep herding dogs and the Cast Iron Chef cooking competition will return this year, as well.

GCV&M is open for regular visitation on Thursdays-Sundays through Columbus Day, Oct. 12. A new addition this season is the Family Field Trip program, allowing parents and kids to visit at discounted prices. Historic interpreters will have demonstrations and talks to bring history, art and nature alive for kids and adults on these special days that will stretch into late fall.

Visit gcv.org for information.