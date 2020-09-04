A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Ontario County near Farmington on Thursday.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that 69-year-old Clyde Dora was driving his motorcycle when he collided with 18-year-old Chad R. Smith's Hyundai at the intersection of State Route 332 and Collett Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. when investigators say Smith did not yield the right of way on his left-hand turn.

Dora was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after EMS arrived, where he remains in critical condition. Smith was issued a citation and will appear in Farmington Town Court on a later date.