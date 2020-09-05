According to the U.S. Offices of Strategic Services, a wartime intelligence agency in World War II, predecessor to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research:

“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one, if you repeat it often enough people will believe it.” — A fact-checked excerpt from Hitler’s psychological profile.

Another neglected, attention-starved child with no boundaries, now a ruthless admirer of murderous dictators, fails to confront Putin on bounties on American troops. At a crossroad, our democracy is facing the most important election of our lifetimes. It can get a lot worse.

For mental health in a pandemic, channel energy-draining fear and frustration into positive action. Be safe. Talk. Volunteer for the campaign of a candidate you believe in. Write editorials, make phone calls for a candidate. Donate.

Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

Carol Nochajski

Wilson