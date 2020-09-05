The University of Rochester Medical Center issued a statement Friday to address claims that the care provided to Daniel Prude at Strong Memorial Hospital on March 22 was an example of systemic shortfalls.

"URMC does not agree that the care our hospital provided in this case is an example of the systemic shortfalls we all want to address," the statement read.

"As we said Thursday in extending our deepest sympathies to the Prude family, privacy laws prevent us from discussing Daniel Prude's evaluation or treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital. While reviewing his case internally, we have asked the family to meet with us so that we can answer any questions they have about his care."

The URMC has also sent a HIPAA release form to Prude's family so they can share additional information regarding his care.

SPENCERPORT

Spencerport Central School District apologizes after employee uses explicit language



The Spencerport Central School District has commented after a social media video came out showing a district employee using explicit language at a protest over the death of Daniel Prude.



The video, which shows the employee identifying himself before telling his side of the events on Court Street on Friday night in Rochester, features multiple expletives, mostly aimed at the Rochester Police Department.



The school district did not directly identify the employee but addressed the video in the following statement, which was released to social media on Saturday. Stating how the district stands "in solidarity in support of racial equality and systemic change," the district also expressed support for peaceful protesters, but did not condone the language used by the employee.



"We remain committed to this change, and want all of our families to know we further stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters. However, when a District employee uses language in public or on social media that does not align with our Code of Conduct or demonstrate appropriate role modeling for students, that is something that we will not condone. These statements by our administrator have caused disruption within our school community."



The district also stated how "we apologize to our students, parents and community that you had to hear this language from one of our employees," before noting that this incident would be addressed confidentially.

CONESUS

Conesus Lake clear of algae bloom

The Livingston County Department of Health reports that no visible harmful algal blooms have been identified on Conesus Lake on Friday.



The department first found algae bloom along the eastern shoreline back in June.



Since then, the Livingston County Department of Health has done a thorough sweep of the lake and found the lake to be clear of the harmful bacteria.



Contact with the algae bloom may result in some health issues such as itching, rashes, fever, headache, upper respiratory symptoms, vomiting, and diarrhea. The health department added that public drinking water in the area was never affected by the bloom and is safe to use.