A town of Ontario man was charged in Macedon early Saturday morning

A town of Ontario man was charged in Macedon with driving while intoxicated, having a small amount of powder cocaine and open containers of liquid, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew P. Franklin, 31, was charged a 2:42 a.m. Saturday following a vehicle and traffic stop on Route 31 in the town of Macedon. Franklin was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI, unsafe lane change, no turn signal, and failure to dim headlamps. During the course of the investigation deputies located a small amount of powder cocaine and open containers of liquor in the vehicle, according to the report.

Franklin was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing and submitted a proper breath sample which yielded a BAC of .15%, according to deputies.

Franklin was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Macedon Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.