A town of Sodus man was charged with assault and destruction of personal property after an incident that happened about 7 p.m. Saturday. According to Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, an investigation led to the arrest of Felix M. Fantauzzi, 54.

According to deputies, Fantauzzi smashed the windshield of another person’s vehicle with a rock and proceeded to assault a man after a verbal dispute. Both Fantauzzi and the male victim had been drinking at the time of this incident and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to deputies. Following the criminal investigation into this incident, Fantauzzi was arrested with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

Fantauzzi was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the Sodus Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.