ALDER CREEK — Police in Central New York are searching for a missing couple from Honeoye Falls.

George Walkie is 90 years old and has dementia and police say his wife, Marjorie, is with him.

They were last seen at around 4:30 a.m. Monday, driving on State Route 12 in Alder Creek in Oneida County, which is north of Utica.

Their car is a 2010 tan Buick Lucerne with New York license plates CHE4704.

George is 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Marjorie is 5’8” and 175-pounds. She has blue eyes and white hair.

They're believed to be in Central New York. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 585-737-0557.