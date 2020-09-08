Short story writers, poets and memoirists have until the end of September to submit their original, Finger Lakes-themed work to be considered for the fourth issue of Bluff & Vine.

While previous issues focused solely on Keuka Lake, editors Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder widened the scope of the literary magazine to include all 11 Finger Lakes.

“You don’t have to live here or be from here to be in Bluff & Vine,” Snyder said. “We only ask that your work reflect the Finger Lakes region in some way.”

Previously unpublished fiction, nonfiction, poetry and memoirs can be submitted until Sept. 30. Visit bluffandvine.com/submissions for information.