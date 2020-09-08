Local resident Sharon Kissack is displaying her felted art at Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, through mid-October.

Kissack started felting after attending a class with a friend. Her works are made with natural sheep fibers. Natural dyes and various pieces of yarn are added for color.

“I sold items at fine art shows in the ‘80s, but really just appreciated and enjoyed the process of felting,” she said.

Kissack is a retired physical education teacher, gardener, quilter and photo collage artist. She shares her felted artwork with the community to let people see what can be done with natural fibers.

“You need to do the following things to make felt: have sheep, shear them, wash the fleece, card the fleece and then manipulate the fleece in a variety of ways to turn the fibers into felt,” Kissack said. “It’s a very physical process and an intuitive one, too.”

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.