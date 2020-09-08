Pittsford junior Jayden Ford recently finished as a runner-up in her age division to qualify for the Junior Golf National Championship sponsored by PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III.

Ford was one of two qualifiers in the 20-player girls division for ages 14-18, posting an even-par 72 for a two-day, 36-hole total of 6-over-par 150 on the Shenandoah Golf Course at the Turning Stone resort in Verona.

Finishing first in the girls ages 14-18 division was Emma Shen, of Demarest, New Jersey. Shen earned the first qualifying position in her division by posting scores of 74-70 for an even-par 144 total.

The two-day, 36-hole qualifier at Turning Stone included competition in four age divisions: boys ages 13 and younger, boys ages 14-18, girls ages 13 and younger, and girls ages 14-18. The Turning Stone qualifier attracted 106 registrations from junior golfers in all age categories from all over New York state, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.

Ford was the only local player to qualify for the National Championship. She will advance to the 2020 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship scheduled for Nov. 15-17 at Koasati Pines in Kinder, Louisiana.