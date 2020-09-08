La'Ron Singletary has come under heavy scrutiny as news of a man's March death in police custody became public

ROCHESTER — Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the police department Tuesday.

Singletary, 40, became chief in April 2019. The Rochester native worked his way up through the ranks the department.

His job performance has come under heavy scrutiny in the past week as news of the death of Daniel Prude became public. Many community activists have called for his immediate resignation.

Singletary completed his 20th year of service with the department last month.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who oversees the department's operations bureau, announced his retirement in an email. He is leaving the department after 34 years.

City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot said council members learned of the resignations in real time, and that the initial indication was that Deputy Chief Mark Simmons also had resigned. A city spokesman was unable to confirm. If true, it would mean the loss of the department's top three leadership positions.

Simmons, who oversaw the department's administration bureau, briefly served as interim chief before Singletary took the reins.

The department only released two resignation letters, one for Singletary and the other for Morabito.

No successor was immediately announced. Singletary had been scheduled to appear before City Council, along with Mayor Lovely Warren, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions related to the Prude investigation.

Councilor Mary Lupien posted on Twitter that the briefing had been postponed.

"For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity," Singletary wrote in his retirement letter.

Over the course of the past week, he had faced intense scrutiny after Warren accused him of not properly briefing her about Prude's death. She said she only became aware of the incident on Aug. 4. Prude's initial encounter with police occurred at 3:16 a.m. March 23 on Jefferson Avenue.

"As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," Singletary wrote. He did not identify the outside entities to which he was writing about.

He continued, "The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."

In his police personnel file obtained through an open-records request, Singletary was portrayed as a "patient and professional" law enforcement officer.

He became an intern at the department he now leads back in 1998, and he never left it. Two decades worth of monthly and yearly appraisals portray Singletary as a compassionate and dedicated police officer.

"La'Ron is an ideal officer," a supervisor wrote in 2006, "who other officers and sometimes supervisors will come to with not just questions but to see difficult tasks completed."

Singletary took charge of a department with 900 employees, including 712 sworn officers and a budget of nearly $100 million in April 2019. Prior to the promotion, he served as deputy chief of community engagement and then the community affairs bureau.

Born and raised in Rochester, Singletary graduated from John Marshall High School in the Rochester City School District in 1998. Upon graduation, Singletary joined the Rochester Police Department as a public safety aide (or cadet) through an internship program at Monroe Community College.

Earlier in the week, Singletary said he wouldn't step away from his post. And while she publicly displayed frustration over the lack of open communication with Singletary in the wake of Prude's death, Warren ultimately said she supported him.

On Sunday, Warren expressed support for Singletary.

“I do not believe there’s another person more dedicated to changing the culture of policing than La'Ron," she said.

But during the briefing with City Council Tuesday, Warren broke the news. She said she did not ask for his resignation, adding, "He did not in any way try to cover this up."

Activists speak out

At a late-morning news conference at Spiritus Christi Church in Rochester on Tuesday, Rev. Lewis Stewart and Mikey Johnson of Save Rochester spoke out about recent protests and the interruption of a United Christian Leadership Ministry meeting last week by protesters.

Johnson said that a group of radical Black Lives Matter members hijacked Stewart's meeting by snatching the microphone from the podium and "violently demanded that Lovely Warren and La'Ron Singletary be fired."

Stewart said he is not calling for resignations, but stressed the importance of holding Warren, Singletary and others in office accountable. Save Rochester is also not calling for Warren to resign.

Stewart said that he plans to meet via Zoom this week with Rev. Jesse Jackson regarding Prude's death and protests.

Demonstrations continued for a sixth straight night Monday night in the City of Rochester, but for the second night in a row there was no use of force and no arrests were made.

On Tueday, the leaders of SAVE ROCHESTER - BLM met with Stewart and County Legislator Ernest Flagler, apologizing for some prior calls for violence.

The group said some members of SAVE ROCHESTER - BLM, who were pushing for violence, interrupted a briefing held by the church on Thursday.

According to group leaders, violence is not what they want nor what they want nor is it the reason they are demonstrating. Stewart emphasized the importance of working together to find peaceful and productive solutions.

"Anger can never lead a movement," Stewart said. "Rationality, reason, righteousness, organization must lead a movement."

Mental health funding increase sought

A proposal before the Monroe County Legislature would direct an additional $100,000 for mental health services.

The legislation, introduced jointly on Wednesday by legislators Sean Delehanty, R-Fairport, and Sabrina LaMar, D-Rochester, was introduced in response to the death of Daniel Prude. The money is being directed to the county's Office of Mental Health and, specifically, the Forensic Intervention Team (FIT), which works with area law enforcement, helping connect people with outpatient services through assessments and referrals.

FIT's current budget is $700,000, with six full-time staffers working either 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 2 to 10 p.m., according to the county.

The legislator's proposal follows a pledge from Warren to provide $300,000 to either double the availability of the FIT team or retool the city's own Family Crisis Intervention Team to better respond to mental health 911 calls.