East Rochester

Michaela Monachino, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in communication (public relations) from SUNY Fredonia.

Fairport

Paul Christidis, Cormac Harper, Sidney Mack, Boden McDonald, Samantha Price, Lindsay Ryan and Jacob Spaiches, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.

Erin Lally, of Fairport, earned second honors for spring 2020 at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Benjamin Chatley, of Honeoye Falls, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Science in Education in curriculum and instruction in inclusive education from SUNY Fredonia.

Brandon Shafer, of Honeoye Falls, earned first honors for spring 2020 at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Pittsford

Elaina Bachmann, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in theater arts from SUNY Fredonia.

Rochester

Matthew Carroll, Dane Carter, Ava Cavatassi, Isaac Enis, Calvin Staropoli and Emily Warren, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.

Emily Welch, of Rochester, was elected vice president of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Nazareth College for 2019-21.

West Henrietta

Nolan Ahearn, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in social work from SUNY Fredonia.

Colin Farrington, of West Henrietta, earned first honors for spring 2020 at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.