Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Gregory Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo.

Rachel Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Utica College. She received the Frank & Joan Giovannone Scholarship for her high academic achievement.

Rebecca Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

Churchville

Marissa Tucker, of Churchville, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in music (applied) from SUNY Fredonia.

Rochester

Leah Anderson, Paul Beckford, Alyssa Bianchi, Mathew Clark, Emily Crysel, Brynna Dillon, Jacob Gruka, Jennifer King, Kaycie Malyk, Haley Poth, Tyler Roberts, Gina Schmidt, Morgan Sinclair, Joseph Skibinski and Giovanina Vancheri, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.

Rachel Merica, of Rochester, was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Canton her freshman and sophomore years. Merica, a criminal justice major, plays on the soccer team.

Scottsville

Rachel Skeirik, of Scottsville, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in communication (communication studies) from SUNY Fredonia.

Spencerport

Paige Bauch, Katyanna Clement, Olivia Coccitto, Matthew Miller, Brianna Ross and Alexandra Zwerka-Gentle, of Spencerport, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.