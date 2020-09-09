Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Stephanie Akselrod, Alaina Corso, Eriketa Cost and Melanie Minotti, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.

Jack Guage, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from St. Bonaventure University.

Webster

Joseph Coene, Nicolas Fiore, Kathleen Fischer, Nicholas Lawlor, Amanda Mosack and Kelly O’Hara, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.