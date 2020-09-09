Table games and hotel remain closed, with certain attractions and restaurant offerings back up and running

TYRE — The del Lago Resort & Casino reopened its doors at 2 p.m. Wednesday with limited offerings and capacity capped at the state-mandated 25% of its gaming floor occupancy — about 1,700 guests.

Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of the resort and casino in Seneca County, stated he is excited to welcome back employees and guests as del Lago reopens safely.

The attraction that first opened in 2017, then closed with other such venues this March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is emphasizing sanitizing and safety protocols for staff and guests as it begins a phased-in reopening.

“The development of our COVID-19 safety protocols, known as the EXTRA CARE Program, work to protect our team members and the communities we serve given this unprecedented time,” stated Young. “After being closed since March 16, we are looking forward to bringing back economic benefits to the Finger Lakes.”

The safety program involves social distancing markers and guidance, stations for disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, heightened cleaning protocols and more spacious areas for guests and games. Per state guidance, all staff and guests must always wear a mask on the property — guests may be asked to lower their masks briefly, upon entry and other locations as needed, for ID verification. Entry is limited to two entrances.

Table games and the hotel remain closed. Patrons will also have to wait for certain amenities now unavailable such as the Poker Room, Social Café & Bar, Farmer’s Market Buffet and The Vine Showroom among others. Services unavailable for now include self-serve beverage areas; property provided transportation; scooter rental; valet and more.

Patrons can select menu items from DraftKings Sportsbook, now served in the Farmer’s Market, and Ciccino’s and SmashBurger are open with adjusted times and limited seating. “Additional outlets will open soon as we expand our amenities,” according to del Lago, which has a 94,000-square-foot casino floor and 2,000 slot machines.

More than 1,000 workers had been furloughed or laid off due to the closure in March.

The $440 million attraction on Route 414 has close to 90 gaming tables, including for poker, a farmers market buffet, a 2,400-person entertainment venue, and restaurants and lounges including a bar/lounge in the center of the gaming floor. A 4,200-square-foot food court contains Savor NY-MacKenzie-Childs at del Lago. The resort also features a 205-room hotel, spa, banquet facility and cafe/bar.

For information and updates, visit https://dellagoresort.com/.