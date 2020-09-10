President Trump’s contempt for the U.S. military, and the men and women who serve, is on display once again.

An article in the Atlantic this month — which has been confirmed by Washington Post, New York Times and several other news outlets including Fox News — reports that Mr. Trump calls people who defend this nation as “losers and suckers.” While this is not new, it spotlights how unfit Mr. Trump is to be commander in chief.

Mr. Trump displayed this contempt in January 2016 when he held a fundraiser for veterans, but then used the money for his campaign and a court had to fine Mr. Trump $2 million in restitution. When Mr. Trump ordered a raid in Yemen early in his administration that resulted in the death of an American, Mr. Trump blamed “his generals,” even though it was done on his orders.

When Russia put a bounty on U.S. forces, Mr. Trump doesn’t even mention this in phone calls with Mr. Putin, let alone take any actions to protect Americans that he has ordered in harm’s way. Recently, in the eastern part of Syria, a Russian convoy collided with U.S. troops, injuring several but again, nothing from this president. This is after Mr. Trump withdrew troops from Syria and abandoned our allies, the Kurds, to appease the Russians.

As a combat Vietnam veteran, I am appalled at Mr. Trump’s disrespect for the military, and the men and women who serve and defend this nation. I am also appalled at people like Congressman Chris Jacobs, who defend this contempt and will not defend the men and women they put in harm’s way. Thank you.

William Fine

Brockport