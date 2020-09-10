Local graduates win DAR American History Award

The Col. William Prescott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution named the winners of its 2020 American History Award.

The award goes to graduating seniors with the highest average in American history during their high school years.

This year’s winners are Chase Ayotte (Sodus Jr./Sr. High School), Jack Bastian (Clyde-Savannah High School), Austin Brown (Williamson Senior High School), Skylar Fox (North Rose-Wolcott High School), Mathew Gentile (Wayne Central High School), Alyssa Gibbs (Lyons Middle/High School), Brynn Grandusky and Katarina Voss (Palmyra-Macedon High School), Drew Holahan (Marion Junior/Senior High School), Amber Page (Red Creek High School), Daniel Stojanovski (Gananda Central School District) and Kayla Williams (Newark High School).

Ontario HIstorical Society elects board officers

The town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society announced its slate of officers for the upcoming year.

Joyce Lyke was sworn in as president, as was Gerri Sweet as vice president, Nancy Haak as treasurer and Jim Switzer as secretary. Allan Dombroski, Gail Fannis and Billie Lochner join George Mandery, Wilbur “Butch” Palmer and William Slocum as trustees.

Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, is not open for tours, but the Society encourages the public to explore the grounds, Ontario Time Line and informational signs outside each of its 10 buildings.