UR Medicine Thompson Health is hosting Canandaigua native Rory Doremus as its physician assistant student for 2020-21.

Doremys graduated from Keuka College, where he majored in biology and minored in chemistry. He is enrolled in the PA studies master’s degree program at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Doremus will complete 11, four-week clinical rotations: family practice, women’s health, pediatrics, inpatient medicine, internal medicine (outpatient), general surgery, long-term care, emergency medicine, behavioral medicine and two electives in a subspecialty of medicine and/or surgery.

Thompson has hosted PA students for a decade with the goal of increasing students’ interest in pursuing their careers in rural settings.