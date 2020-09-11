The coronavirus pandemic is altering how tributes to those who lost their lives in the attacks are being done

Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state today in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago.

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions.

In New York City, a dispute over coronavirus-safety precautions is leading to split-screen remembrances Friday, one at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner.

During the ceremony at the World Trade Center, the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks will be read. However, instead of reading the names live, family members have pre-recorded victims' names which will be streamed online.

The Pentagon's observance will be so restricted that not even victims' families can attend, though small groups can visit the memorial there later in the day.

Several ceremonies are also happening throughout the Finger Lakes region to remember the lives lost, including one this morning by the Manchester Fire Department.