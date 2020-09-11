Girl Scouts of Western New York, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, will run a drive-thru Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 to provide girls in grades K-12 and adults with a chance to join the organization.

Families will stay in their cars as they experience drive-thru activities, games, treats and prizes. A free pumpkin will go to every family that has a new member join Girl Scouts during the event.

Registration is required. Visit bit.ly/gswnyfallfest20 for information.