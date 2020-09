The Rochester hospital is where Daniel Prude, 41, was taken off life-support seven days after being restrained by police.

Protesters are expected to march outside Strong Memorial Hospital later today.

Organizers said they're marching to demand change to inequitable health care practices.

The march is set to start at noon at the hospital’s main entrance.