This fall, Roberts Wesleyan College launched a new undergraduate core curriculum for its largest freshman class in five years.

Students will earn a minor in critical analysis and social engagement as they complete the core curriculum, and create a structured plan tailored to their interests, abilities and goals by selecting one of three focus areas.

These focus areas center around the examined life and human experience, which explores how people create and discuss meaning, derive value from experience, understand themselves and others, and develop empathy and insight into the human condition; faith and culture, which assesses forms of cultural expression and societal trends, and examines the ways in which faith influences culture; and global responsibility and community commitment, which analyzes the world from multiple perspectives to examine one’s role within global systems and the challenges related to justice and well-being in local and international communities.

Students also will take courses in personal finance and personal wellness to learn skills relevant for healthy living and financial success beneficial to life beyond academia.

“The careful reimagining of our core curriculum adds a unique value proposition to Roberts’ longstanding tradition of providing high-quality education that prepares students for meaningful and impactful lives,” said David Basinger, chief academic officer. “The result will be an academic experience that allows students to see even more clearly the practical relevance of what they’re learning and, therefore, be better able to apply this learning in an ever-changing world.”

In an effort led by Basinger and a team of 19 faculty members, the college solicited input from students, faculty, staff and business leaders within the community to identify the core competencies, skills and traits essential to strategic development and success upon graduation. The team referenced data points and studies from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Association of American Colleges & Universities to identify the skills valued in today’s workforce.