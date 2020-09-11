Sage Rutty & Co. is reopening Sage Rutty University, a free community program offering informational workshops on a range of financial topics.
Registration is open for fall semester classes, which run through Nov. 21. Workshops include “Investing Through the Pandemic & Beyond,” “How the Election Could Impact Your Finances” and “Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste.”
All classes are held virtually. Registration is required at sageruttyuniversity.com.
Sage Rutty University returning this fall
