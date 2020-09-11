Heath M. Waldron, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sex abuse, deputies said.

A Savannah man is facing several charges after Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said he sexually abused a teen girl over the course of two years, beginning in 2018.

Heath M. Waldron, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sex abuse, deputies said.

The arrest comes after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services.

Waldron was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAP Court and released to reappear at a later date and time, deputies said.

A stay-away order of protection was issued, deputies said.