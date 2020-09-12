A friend recently remarked how dismayed he was that people don’t seem to respect each other these days. My first inclination was to agree wholeheartedly. My second inclination was less certain.

In my daily rounds, I actually don’t encounter a lot of disrespect. Annoyances, yes. But then, I am easily annoyed. Out and out disrespect, not so much. In fact, it’s actually remarkable how considerately the vast majority of people share highways and supermarket aisles, interact at restaurants and sports venues, and respectfully encounter others in a thousand ways each day. This harmonious flow of life is so normal that it is seldom the subject of newspaper columns or television news broadcasts.

Just the other day, I was walking my grandson’s dog. We stepped off the sidewalk to make room for a young bicycle rider. She proceeded to offer the most pleasant smile and “thank you.” Even Pluto (the dog) seemed uplifted.

My wife and I visit Saratoga Race Course each summer (not in this year of the pandemic, of course). We always marvel at the fact that thousands of people set down lawn chairs and claim picnic tables in the often jam-packed grounds adjacent to the grandstand with seldom a dispute. No assigned seating, no ushers, no security protecting seats set up as early as 7 a.m. (and then left for several hours). People self-regulate quite effectively.

On weekends, the crowd can be a swarm of humanity. Young and old, black and white, Democrats and Republicans, fans sporting Yankees and Red Sox caps, the tipsy and the sober — all getting along quite happily.

With all of this positive first-hand experience, it occurred to me that my friend, and I, are mostly dismayed as a result of reading/watching the “news.”

The national, and some local, media seem to revel in making people feel uneasy, angry and frightened. Bad enough that politicians prefer to savage each other, and by extension each other’s supporters, rather than articulate useful policies. But columnists, editorialists, pundits and supposed reporters enjoy piling on, dragging the unwary into their own divisive world view. Misery loves company.

If you are feeling benevolent toward your fellow citizens, an evening of cable news will set you straight. You will quickly forget the courteous cashier at Tops or the walkers who said hello as they passed by your porch. You’ll be made aware that the country is contaminated with racist cops, urban thugs, white supremacists, anarchists and people who hate everything you hold dear. In such a world, the proper course is to respect friends and family. As for others, buy a gun.

The internet is a technological wonder. But it seems to bring out the demons in some people, even the generally nice people who post on the Canandaigua Chronicles Facebook page. If the discussion concerns the efficacy of face masks, that polite person who nodded to you at Wegmans may now curtly tell you to stay home if you don’t like that some people choose not to wear face masks. And the driver who came to a stop while you crossed Main Street will feel comfortable in questioning your decency: “Obviously, you’ve never lost a loved one to COVID-19.” That is, “Obviously you’re callous and self-centered.”

Speaking of Canandaigua Chronicles, a recent conversation touched on an issue related to “respect,” that being responsibility. Someone questioned the annual $15/23 fee for a dog license in Canandaigua. One respondent made the valid point that it’s a way to ensure that dogs are properly vaccinated.

Another respondent made the also valid point that dog owners are responsible enough to take care of this. We don’t need a law for everything. The first person made the irrefutable comment that not all people are responsible.

This highlights the fundamental quandary confronting a so-called free society. How do we honor individual freedom yet keep irresponsibility in check? How do we even agree as to what constitutes irresponsible behavior? Of course, we all agree on the biggies: murder, robbery, financial scams, etc. But how about imposing penalties for not wearing face masks, or not shoveling a sidewalk, or not leashing the dog, or not wearing a seat belt, or playing music above a specified decibel level, or not paying for a dog license, or not paying for a permit to build a shed? How about an executive order forbidding a visit to your mom in a nursing home, no matter what precautions you are willing to take?

One might rightfully be surprised that a society crafting so many laws and regulations to rein in irresponsible citizens urges these same people to get out and vote. Of course, there is nothing more emblematic of American freedom than the right to vote. While you cannot be trusted to make intelligent decisions regarding your dog or your elderly parent, you are certainly considered responsible enough to vote for those who will make the decisions for you.

Thankfully, the young bicyclist and I didn’t need a law to enforce responsibility and mutual respect. Nor was our encounter especially newsworthy. After all, it’s the type of thing that happens millions of times each day across this land. And that makes it the perfect antidote for dismay.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent contributor to the Daily Messenger.