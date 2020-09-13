A woman was hit and killed by multiple cars on I-390 Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday between the Brooks and Chili Avenue exits.

Deputies talked to multiple drivers who say they hit the woman while it appears she was crossing the highway.

Deputies say they're still looking into the possibility that other drivers hit the woman.

No criminal charges have been filed.

I-390 SB between Chili Avenue (Exit 19) and Brooks Avenue (Exit 18) has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.