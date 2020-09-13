High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s; Look for increasing sunshine Sunday afternoon and evening.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning ahead of a cold front. Rain will push out of the area, from west to east, starting in the early afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s. Look for increasing sunshine this afternoon and evening. It'll also be a bit windy with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday will bring a few morning showers followed by a bright, sunny afternoon with highs into the low 60s. Seasonable weather returns on Tuesday with highs into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. It will be even warmer Wednesday with highs into the upper 70s and sunny.