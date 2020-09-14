No arrests made during the 12th night of protests in Rochester

Demonstrations over the death of Daniel Prude targeted Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley on Sunday, but she said she is not resigning.

Demonstrators marched to Doorley’s office Sunday night, where they painted a demand for her to resign onto the street. This is similar to when they painted "Resign" in front of City Hall, calling for Mayor Lovely Warren's resignation.

They're also calling for the resignation of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

It was part of the 12th night of demonstrations over the death of Prude back in March.

Doorley responded with the following statement:

“Last year, I was re-elected by the people of Monroe County to serve as the District Attorney. Upon signing the Oath of Office, I made a pledge and a commitment to the people of this community that I will serve as the District Attorney to promote justice and public safety. I have no intention of resigning and will continue to serve the residents of Monroe County.”

In addition to the demands against Doorley, the group kept up calls for the resignations of Warren and Deputy Mayor James Smith, as well as for the firing of the police involved in the Prude case.

"Troy Talladay, Mark Vaughn and Fransico Santiago, they are all being paid on our tax dollars," protesters said. "We are funding state-sanctioned murder."

The group also wants the officers involved to be charged in Prude's death. Seven members of the Rochester Police Department are currently on paid leave over the incident.

The Rochester Police Department said there were no arrests during Sunday's demonstrations.